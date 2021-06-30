Adv.
Naseeruddin Shah admitted to hospital

By Glamsham Bureau
Naseeruddin Shah in The Wallet directed by Saumitra Singh
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is unwell and has been admitted to a hospital in the city. The 70-year-old actor has reportedly been diagnosed with pneumonia and a patch in his lungs, and is undergoing treatment over the past couple of days. 

“He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately,” the actor’s manger told Bombay Times. 

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah will next be seen in the upcoming film “Maarrich”.

Directed by debutant Dhruv Lather, “Maarrich” also features Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Dev and South actress Seerat Kapoor. 

Shah will also feature alongside Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film “The Miniaturist Of Junagadh”.

