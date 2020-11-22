Advtg.
Bollywood News

Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar

By Glamsham Editorial
Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has received the Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar at Sangit Kala Kendra Awards, which was recently held virtually.

Two emerging stars, Neel Choudhary and Irawati Karnik, were awarded the Aditya Vikram Birla Kalakiran Puraskars.

“We rejoice, the spirit of our, founder president, Aditya Vikram Birla and his love for the performing arts. The Sangit Kala Kendra’s, ‘Aditya Vikram Birla, Kalashikhar Puraskar’ and the ‘Kalakiran Puraskars’, were instituted in 1996, as a befitting memorial to, Adityaji and through it, create a significant pathway, for a singular recognition, of exemplary talent, in this domain,” said Rajashree Birla, President, Sangit Kala Kendra.

Advtg.

“Theatre is the central theme, for this yeara¿s awards. A few of you may recount, Adityaji’s love of the theatre and his donning the mantle of an actor in the two plays under the banner of Sangit Kala Kendra. At a personal level, both Adityaji and I, loved watching plays and films. A lot of our Sunday evenings were thus spent. Among our favourite actors was Mr Naseeruddin Shah, whom we watched in theatres and on screen. It is wonderful to have you with us, Naseeruddinji,” she added.

Talking about Naseeruddin Shah, she said: “His breakthrough roles have hit both the screen and the theatre, for now over 40 years. The films and the theatre roles, still keep rolling and we see him do the most challenging roles with amazing ease, getting into the skin of the character. Having you, receive this Award, Naseeruddinji, is truly a fulfilling moment, for all of us at Sangit Kala Kendra. We respect you and we admire you.”

Apart from plays, Naseeruddin Shah has impressed the audience with films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro”, “A Wednesday”, “Masoom”, “Iqbal” and “Parzania”.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/rt

Advtg.
Previous articleAnushka Sharma back on sets
Next articleRajshri Deshpande: Fun working with extremely gifted Jimmy Sheirgill

Related Articles

News

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's last film 'Belashuru' might release on late actor's birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Ahana BhattacharyaKolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Belashuru, the last film of Bangla cinema legend Soumitra Chattopadhyay, could release on his birthday, January 19, if...
Read more
News

Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry shares her bucket list

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Shreya Chaudhry has revealed her bucket list, and it is all about trying out different things to stay motivated."I...
Read more
News

Sean Connery, Original Bond and more (OBITUARY)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTYNew Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) For a man who redefined the spy as a playboy and an action star with his James...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 2

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Ram Madhvani's next fim 'Dhamaka'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has joined hands with filmmaker Ram Madhvani for an upcoming thriller titled "Dhamaka".The film, which will...
Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 3

Czech, US and UK films bag 'Golden Gaja' at KidZCINEMA2020

Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 3

Raftaar, IKKA's 'Angaar' gets 6.4 mn views in 2 days

Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 5

'India without Kohli will be like Australia without Smith and Warner'

Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 6

Kriti Sanon channels her inner poet for new post

Naseeruddin Shah receives Aditya Vikram Birla Kalashikhar Puraskar 7

Bharti, Harsh in judicial custody till Dec 4 in NDPS case...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks