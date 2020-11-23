Advtg.
Bollywood News

Natasa Stankovic talks of weight loss post pregnancy

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic has opened up about her weight loss journey after pregnancy.

Natasa, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, posted a boomerang video on Instagram flaunting her toned body dressed in a black lycra pants and sports bra.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: “Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy. As I’m not someone who does gym or any heavy training I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Pandya had announced the news on Twitter with this post: “We are blessed with our baby boy.” It was posted with the picture of the baby’s hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.”

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa on social media. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

