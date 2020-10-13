Advtg.
Bollywood News

National Award winner Suman Mukhopadhyay to take new film to Busan fest

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) The Hindi feature film Nazarband, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay, is set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, to be held from October 21 to 30 offline and online. The film will be screened on October 28.

Inspired by a short story by late Bengali writer Ashapurna Devi, Mukhopadhyay’s Hindi film is about survival and an exploration into the depths of companionship and the meaning of rejection and acceptance.

“I am immensely delighted to be part of this internationally renowned festival. This selection gives me a new stimulus as a filmmaker,” said Mukhopadhyay, the director of critically acclaimed films including “Herbert”.

As for the film’s release, he shared: “I wish we could have a theatrical release, but given the present circumstances we might have to be content with an OTT release.”

London-based Kate Mcdonough has shot the film and Tinni Mitra has edited it, with music composed by Prabudhdha Banerjee. The film is written by Anustup Basu, Asad Hussain and Suman Mukhopadhyay.

The film, shot in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, stars Indira Tiwari and Tanmay Dhanania.

–IANS

nn/vnc

