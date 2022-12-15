National award winning Director Rajkumar Santoshi returns back with Gandhi – Godse Ek Yudh, after 9 years

Director Rajkumar Santoshi is known for his versatility, vision, entertaining and successful films like Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Khakhee, Andaz Apna Apna, Lajja, China Gate, Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, etc. After 9 years, the director is returning with ‘Gandhi – Godse Ek Yudh’.

The film depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The makers dropped a video to announce the film and it’s all set to intrigue the masses to watch the trailer as well as the film.

Santoshi Productions LLP Presents A PVR Pictures Release, Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Music by A R Rahman, Produced by Manila Santoshi. Releasing in cinemas on 26th JANUARY 2023.