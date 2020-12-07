Bollywood News

National Award-winning Marathi director Makarand Mane to make Hindi debut

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) National Award-winning Marathi director Makarand Mane will make his debut in Hindi films soon. 

The shoot for Mane’s yet-to-be titled romantic Hindi film is happening in Pune.

Without revealing much about the project, the director, whose film “Ringan” had won the Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 63rd National Film Awards, shared: “I loved the simplicity and relatability of the script. As soon as I heard it for the first time, and I was immediately on board.”

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, known for featuring in Bollywood films such as “Hunterrr” and “Bajirao Mastani”, will star in the film. 

“As soon as I heard the narration, I was hooked on to it, it’s a feel-good film and will appeal to all. I have always wanted to work with Makarand Mane as I like his sensibilities with the way he deals with the subject,” he said. 

He will be sharing the screen with actress Anjali Patil. “The film’s story is absolutely relatable to this generation and this being the passion project of Autumn Breeze Filmz (producer), I was absolutely excited to be part of it, to be associated with people who share their passion and values for cinema.”

IANS

nn/vnc

