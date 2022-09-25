Navya Naveli gets candid with mom Shweta, grandma Jaya Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan are seen having some interesting conversations over topics like financial freedom, career, relationship, and parenting on Navya’s new podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’.

Navya said: “I’ve always had my own opinions and my family had to deal with it,” said podcast host Navya, adding that “My Mom and Nani are people who speak their minds with no filter, and I just took after them. On my first podcast, I want others to have a window into our world while we argue over serious and not-so-serious topics.”

24-year-old entrepreneur, Navya asserted that she is surrounded by women, who have seen a lot in life, and thus they often end up correcting her on many matters but this is something that can be seen in many families where elders keep checking the youngsters.

I get bashed a lot on this podcast. “But hey, I live with women who have been through a lot and have experienced a magnitude of things. So it’s only natural for them to correct me. That’s how families help you grow.”

Shweta added: “There is a perception that women are shy. Society tells us to be agreeable and mellow. But we really aren’t, and definitely not Navya. This podcast has given us an opportunity to proudly tell the world what we think, what we like, and more importantly what we don’t like.”

Jaya mentioned that she came to know a lot about her daughter and granddaughter through the podcast and she is happy with the way Navya is hosting it.

“I have learned a lot about my daughter and granddaughter while doing this. It was like a family therapy session, except that everyone will be listening in. The podcast actually created a safe space and I’m proud of how Navya has been able to navigate it as a host.”

The 10-episode audio series is dropped on IVM Podcasts and it is also available on other audio streaming platforms.