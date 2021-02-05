Nawazuddin Siddiqui adapting to life in a ‘bio bubble’!

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for the upcoming film Sangeen in London, and he is adapting to life in a bio bubble owing to the ongoing pandemic.

What is Bio Bubble? Bio-secure bubble, is an environment (for the players) which is cut off from the outside world, the main purpose being to minimize and prevent the risk of being contracted with the coronavirus through limiting the contact from outside world.

“This is the first time that I am shooting in London and I cannot visit the different places around this beautiful city. I understand the present situation and the conditions that we are shooting in, and am adhering to the necessary norms. I respect everyone who is fighting hard against this pandemic. The entire unit is working hard and we hope to wrap up the schedule in time,” said Nawazuddin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is directed by Jaydeep Chopra and it features Elnaaz Norouzi, too.

The cast and crew have been working long hours to finish the outdoor schedule as early as possible. Elnaaz, who earlier appeared in the web series Sacred Games, said: “working for long hours has never been an issue. I really appreciate the entire crew of ‘Sangeen’ for making even long working hours so much fun.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has multiple releases in the pipeline this year. He will be seen in Jogira Sa Ra Ra, No Land’s Man and Sejal Shah’s untitled next. –ians/aru/vnc