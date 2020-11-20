Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa' set for OTT release

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Ace Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta helms the Hindi film Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, who feature in the film, have opened up about their experience of working in the project.

Opening up about his character in the dark comedy, Siddiqui said: “He is a detective who thinks in a completely different way — one that cannot be comprehended by the common man. He lives in a world of his own creation and follows his heart. It was a memorable experience to enact such an interesting character, and I am sure that he will find a distinct place in everyone’s hearts.”

The film narrates the story of a person who seems to be in search of an invisible elixir that will bring peace to his soul.

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays a pivotal role, said: “It is a film that explores the beauty of the human mind and its intricate nature. I am happy to have been a part of this movie — one that touches your heart and leaves a smile on your face as you see it revealing different aspects.”

The film also features Nikharika Singh, and is scheduled to drop on Eros Now on November 20.

