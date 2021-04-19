Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes his singing debut with ‘Bole Chudiyan’

Adv.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has constantly surprised the audience with something new. His flawless timings and uncanny ability to connect with his on-screen persona have earned him critical acclaim. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an artist has delved into different forms of presentation – be it theatre, films, web series or music.

Stepping foot into the musical world with his debut in the music album ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has received a lot of love and praise from fans. The song is one of the popular numbers. The talented actor has now donned the hat of a singer. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has entered the world of singing now.

It was a wonderful treat for all Nawaz fans when the actor unveiled his song ‘Swaggy Chudiyan’ from his film ‘Bole Chudiyan’, which marked his debut as a singer. The song shows a completely new avatar of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor is seen wearing bangles, salwar kameez and rapping on the beats of his new song.

Talking about the same Nawazuddin Siddiqui mentions, “I have always aimed to experiment and offer something new and unique to my fans. When I was offered to sing for my brother’s film I did not give it a second thought as I always say I want to do something new and out of my comfort zone and singing was one of those things. I hope just like I enjoyed shooting every bit of this song my fans enjoy it too.”