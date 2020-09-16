Home Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Serious Men’ to release digitally

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, Serious Men, will release digitally on October 2. The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

“I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch ‘Serious Men’ and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti,” Nawazuddin said.

“Serious Men” is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The film will tell the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child is a boy genius.

The film, slated to release on Netflix, also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and will introduce Indira Tiwari. –IANS/sug/vnc

