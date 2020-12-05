Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This has been a special year

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has had a good year. Despite lockdown, he stood out with roles in the burgeoning OTT space.

In 2020, the phenomenal actor has impressed as always with roles in the digitally-released films “Raat Akeli Hai” and “Serious Men”. Inspector Jatil Yadav in “Raat Akeli Hai” and Ayyan Mani in “Serious Men” have been two of the most memorable characters in the Indian OTT space, in a year when visual entertainment has been defined by digital content.

The actor agrees this has been a special year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been a special year owing to two completely contrasting characters that I portrayed — of Jatil Tadav and Ayyan Mani. They represented distinct ideologies and mannerisms, which make them stand apart. I am thankful for all the love and appreciation from our audiences,” he said.

“For an artiste, it’s a never-ending journey to better himself in his craft. It is my good fortune to have secured multiple opportunities of working with inspiring people from the industry,” the actor added.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUtkarsh Ambudkar: My family is constantly in fairy mode
Next articleGlobal Covid-19 cases top 65.7mn: Johns Hopkins

Related Articles

Health & Lifestyle

WHO chief scientist hails 'incremental' basis of scientific progress

IANS - 0
By Nikhila NatarajanUnited Nations, Dec 5 (IANS) As the world awaits the first wave of Covid-19 vaccinations, the chief scientist at the World Health...
Read more
Sports

Travis Head to lead Australia A against India A

IANS - 0
Sydney, Dec 5 (IANS) The Australia selectors have announced a 13-member Australia A squad that will take on India A at Drummoyne Oval in...
Read more
Sports

Mohun Bagan stay alive in Bengal T20 Challenge

IANS - 0
Kolkata, Dec 5 (IANS) A disciplined Mohun Bagan bowling attack helped the maidan giants beat Calcutta Customs by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the house, Fans shocked

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan asks Rahul Vaidya to leave the show as he didn't perform in the last task.
Right now I want to feel good about life - Sharad Malhotra

Right now I want to feel good about life – Sharad...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This has been a special year 1

US sets record with 225,201 single-day Covid-19 cases

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This has been a special year 2

'Blood donations improve upto 80% of pre-Covid level'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This has been a special year 3

Russia adds 27,403 new Covid-19 cases

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: This has been a special year 4

Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 400,000

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020