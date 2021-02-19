ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start shoot of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' on Feb 25

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to start shooting for his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! Shoot of the Kushan Nandy film co-starring Neha Sharma begins on February 25.

The film is to be shot in Barabanki town near Lucknow. This will be followed by schedules in Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras.

“Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. We begin our start to finish schedule with all of them, from the end of this month, and go on right until the middle of April. It’s exciting to work with Nawaz once again and create something diametrically opposite of what we did last time,” said Nandy, who has earlier directed Siddiqui in the 2017 release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a special film for Nawaz and me because the wait owing to Covid lockdown seemed endless. I am so glad that finally we are going to be on the sets and begin shooting. I am looking forward to working with Neha and exploring her inherent goofiness and fun vibe,” the director added.

The film also features Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aru/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Google celebrates NASA rover landing on Mars with virtual fireworks

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) As the NASA successfully landed its Perseverance rover in a deep crater near the planet Mars' equator called...
Read more
Technology

80% Indian corporate banks to leverage Cloud by 2024: Report

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Nearly 80 per cent of corporate banks in India are forecast to run their trade finance and treasury workloads...
Read more
Technology

Uber tells employees to work from home till mid-September

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Ride-hailing major Uber has extended work-from-home policy for its employees till September 13, as California continues to show...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kajol has a birthday message for her 'partner in crime'!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday shared a special birthday message for her mother-in-law Veena, whom she lovingly called her partner-in-crime...

Rakulpreet: Laughter is my everyday therapy

Sunny Leone

Checkout Sunny Leone sizzle in traditional Kerala outfit

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' Poster

Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bellbottom’ release date announced

Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao: I don’t label songs as independent or playback

Rapper Spitfire & Gully Boy Ranveer Singh

Rapper Spitfire a big reason people tuned into Gully Boy feels...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021