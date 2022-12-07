scorecardresearch
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s step towards his dream has got fans intrigued

By Glamsham Bureau

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his work in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raees’ and many more, recently put up a post on social media raising the curiosity quotient of his fans.

He took to Instagram and shared an intriguing image with the caption “A step towards my dream”. The image has a wide shot of Nawaz sitting on a bench against a magnanimous backdrop of what seems like a huge windowpane.

The image also has a faint hint of ‘An Actor’s Studio’ penned on the creative. As of now, the actor hasn’t shared further details on his social media.

While details remain under wraps at the moment, the actor has an exciting slate ahead with films like ‘Haddi’ where he essays the role of a transgender, the dark satire ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, the supernatural thriller ‘Adhbhut’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and the romantic comedy ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’.

