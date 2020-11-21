Advtg.
NCB arrests comedienne Bharti Singh, husband being quizzed (2nd Ld)

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) late on Saturday arrested comedienne Bharti Singh for alleged possession and consumption of banned drugs, after her homes were raided this morning, a top official said.

“We have arrested Bharti Singh and found a little over 86 gms of marijuana from her. Her husband Harsh Limbachiya is currently being interrogated by NCB. We shall inform you of further developments,” NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told IANS.

The banned drug (Marijuana), said to be of commercial quantity, was recovered from their home in the raids and they duo have reportedly confessed to consuming drugs.

–IANS

qn/rt

