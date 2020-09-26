NCB arrests Dharma Productions' ex-executive Kshitij

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Bollywood producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, in a drugs case under investigation with regard to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a top official said here.

His arrest came hours after he was grilled by the NCB after his name cropped up during the interrogation of another co-accused.

“We have arrested Kshitij. He will be presented before a Special NDPS court on Sunday. Details will be put before the court,” MA Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director General told the media.

