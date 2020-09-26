NCB arrests Dharma Productions’ ex-executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Home Bollywood News

NCB arrests Dharma Productions’ ex-executive Kshitij

By Glamsham Editorial
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former executive of Bollywood producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, in a drugs case with regard to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a top official said here.

His arrest came hours after he was grilled by the NCB after his name cropped up during the interrogation of another co-accused.

“We have arrested Kshitij. He will be presented before a Special NDPS court on Sunday. Details will be put before the court,” MA Jain, NCB South-Western Region Deputy Director General, told the media.

Jain said that no fresh summons have been sent to any other film personality in the case.

The NCB also completed questioning of film actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, besides a former aide of Padukone, Karishma Prakash, said Jain.

“We have taken their statements. They will not be summoned again,” the officer indicated, while declining to share the outcome of their grilling.

He said that over the next couple of days, the NCB officials will review investigations done till date in the case before planning the future course of action. He did not elaborate.

Till date, Jain said, 18-19 persons have been arrested in connection with the drugs angle probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. –ians/qn/aks/tsb/bg

