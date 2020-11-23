Advtg.
Bollywood News

NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya

Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya in a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, officials said here.

By Glamsham Editorial
NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya
A Mumbai Court on Monday granted bail of Rs 15,000 each to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya in a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, officials said here.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade Court allowed the bail application of the couple – who were on Sunday remanded to judicial custody till December 4.

The duo was arrested over the weekend by the NCB on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of Marijuana and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world.



While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early on Sunday by the NCB after a raid at their home and office in Andheri west which led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana.

The NCB has invoked various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances pertaining to possession of small quantities of restricted drugs and their consumption.

