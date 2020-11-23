Advtg.
Bollywood News

NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya

By Glamsham Editorial
NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) A Mumbai Court on Monday granted bail of Rs 15,000 each to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya in a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, officials said here.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade Court allowed the bail application of the couple – who were on Sunday remanded to judicial custody till December 4.

The duo was arrested over the weekend by the NCB on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of Marijuana and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world.

Advtg.

While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early on Sunday by the NCB after a raid at their home and office in Andheri west which led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana.

The NCB has invoked various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances pertaining to possession of small quantities of restricted drugs and their consumption.

–IANS

Advtg.

qn/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleAustralian wickets, age & fatherhood mellow down Warner the batsman
Next articleAkhil Akkineni's therapeutic activity
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Shehnaaz Gill's classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shehnaaz Gill’s classy stylish look in black outfit is breathtaking

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Shehnaaz Gill recently shared pictures on Instagram and captioned, “Stay classy!”. She is seen wearing a black stylish outfit. Her makeup game is also on point.
NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya 2

Vir Das urges celebs to stop posting videos of Covid-19 test

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber pays adorable birthday tribute to wife Hailey Baldwin

NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya 3

American Music Awards 2020: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd sweep gala

NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya 3

Taylor Swift wins Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020, reveals...

NCB case: Mumbai Court grants bail Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya 3

Sanjana Sanghi to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks