Continuing its crackdown on the drugs trade in Mumbai as part of the probe into the narcotics angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested six more drug peddlers, an official said here on Friday.

Carrying out raids in posh areas of Mumbai’s Powai and Andheri suburbs, besides Thane, the NCB has also recovered a total quantity of 1.433 kg of drugs like charas and ganja.

Following a statement by drug supplier Ankush Arneja, who was arrested last Sunday, the NCB raided the home of Rahil Rafat Vishra alias Sam, 42, who had supplied charas to Arneja.

“We have recovered 928 grams charas and Rs 436,000 cash from Vishra’s home late on Thursday,” said a NCB official.

Again based on Arneja’s information of another drug peddler – Rohan Talwar, 29, the NCB raided his home and recovered 10 grams ganja.

Talwar’s interrogation led the NCB to Nogthoung Lotha, 30, from whom another 370 grams of ganja was found, said the NCB.

Lotha, in turn, revealed the name of his associate Vishal Salve, 25, who was also caught by the NCB and 50 grams ganja seized from him.

The NCB sleuths zeroed in on two other peddlers – Abbas Ali, 42 in Andheri and recovered 15 grams ganja from him, and Jaychetan Raichera, 29, from Thane and seized 60 grams ganja.

Of these six arrested, Vishram is allegedly connected to the probe into the drugs angle of the Sushant case, while Ali was released on bail on Friday, said the NCB.

Further investigations are in progress as the NCB attempts to unravel the alleged nexus of Bollywood with the drugs mafia and its possible links with Sushant’s death.

In its series of raids last weekend, the NCB had arrested six drug peddlers or suppliers, plus one from Goa and more raids are likely over the next few days. –IANS/qn/vd