NCB questions Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi in drugs-related case

By Glamsham Editorial

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday questioned Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in a drugs-related case for more than five hours

Saha was questioned for over five hours by NCB sleuths over alleged chats related to drugs. An NCB source said that Saha was also questioned about her drug chats with several other celebrities.

The official said that the agency has asked Saha to appear before it once again on Tuesday.

Shruti Modi was questioned about drug usage by Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was earlier arrested by the agency.

The official said that Shruti was also asked about her alleged chat with Rhea, where they are seen discussing providing drugs to Sushant.

The NCB also questioned Shruti on whether she was aware of drug use by Sushant and Rhea and since when.

Earlier shruti Modi was questioned by NCB on September 16. However, her questioning remained incomplete after a member of the SIT tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of more than 18 people in connection with the Sushant death case.

Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested by the NCB.

On Tuesday, the NCB will move a Special Court to seek a day’s custody for Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case.

The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in at Mont Blanc apartment in Bandra on June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe into the case.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of Sushant, official sources said.

The agency is set to summon them this week for questioning. –IANS/aks/qn/ash

