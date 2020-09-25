NCB questions Rakul, Deepika's ex-manager Karishma, Dharma Productions honcho(Ld)

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday is questioning Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to NCB officials, Rakul, Karishma and Kshitij deposed before the drug law enforcement agency in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB officials said Rakul was the first to arrive at the NCB office followed by Karishma and Kshitij.They are being questioned about their alleged drugs chats that came to the fore after the NCB seized the electronic devices of several people.

Advtg.

The NCB will be asking them whether they procured drugs for personal consumption or whether they were part of a drug syndicate. The NCB will also ask them about if they provided drugs to any other people in the entertainment industry and made some monetary gains.

Reportedly, the NCB has also asked Dharma Productions ex-Assistant Director Anubhav Chopra for questioning in connection with the case.

The development comes two days after the NCB summoned Deepika, Rakul, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others. Earlier in the day responding to a question on whether Ranveer Singh will join the investigation with his wife Deepika, an NCB official said, “We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation.”

Advtg.

On Thursday, the NCB recorded the statement of Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and fashion designer Simone Khambatta.

According to the NCB, the digital forensics of seized communication devices led to some workable information which was verified subsequently. NCB officials said that they all have been summoned after their names surfaced in WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB and during the questioning of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

IANS has accessed the alleged chats of Deepika discussing drugs with her manager Karishma and Shraddha’s alleged chats with Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha demanding CBD oil.

Advtg.

The source said that these celebrities will be questioned about how and from whom they procured drugs and whether they were meant for personal consumption or for someone else.

The source further said that while probing the link of the Kwan Talent Management Agency in the case, Deepika’s chats with Karishma surfaced. Karishma handled Deepika’s account at Kwan till 2017.

According to an NCB official, the names of Sara and Shraddha came up in two drug cases registered by the agency.

The official said that the NCB is presently investigating two separate cases which revolve around the drug cartel that is active in the tinsel town.

The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik’s WhatsApp chats.

In its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, “Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under the NDPS Act.”

In the second case (FIR number 16), the NCB has so far arrested 19 persons, including Rhea and Showik.The NCB has also recorded the statements of Kwan CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, producer Madhu Mantena Varma and Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

–IANS

aks/ash