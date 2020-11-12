Advtg.
Bollywood News

NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day

By Glamsham Editorial
NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) As part of its ongoing crackdown on Bollywood-drugs mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned South African model Gabriella Demetriades, a girlfriend of actor Arjun Rampal, for the second consecutive day on Thursday, officials said.

Gabriella, 33, was questioned for over six hours on Wednesday also by the central agency officials.

Gabriella arrived at the NCB office here in the morning. The NCB had raided the house of Rampal on Monday.

Advtg.

Rampal has also been summoned by the NCB for questioning since Gabriella’s brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested in a drugs-related case on October 19.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at the home of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

The ongoing action is part of the NCB’s investigations in the past three months to unravel the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus in the wake of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Advtg.

–IANS

aks/qn/tsb

Advtg.
Previous articleMI were disciplined, that's why we won IPL: Rohit Sharma
Next articleMovie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma & more

Related Articles

News

NCB summons Arjun Rampal, Nadiadwala records statement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Continuing the crackdown on Bollywood, the Narotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the Bandra home of Bollywood model-actor Arjun...
Read more
News

Shekhar Suman urges all to light diya in Sushant's memory on Diwali

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman on Monday urged all to light a diya in the name of late actor Sushant Singh...
Read more
News

Deepika Padukone completes 13 years in Bollywood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone completed 13 years in Bollywood on Monday. Her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Nikki Tamboli expresses her anger towards Jaan Kumar Sanu for getting influenced easily

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli expresses her anger towards Jaan Kumar...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Its hard to find friends that will tell you the truth even when it hurts, and that’s exactly what outspoken Nikki Tamboli told her close friend Jaan Kumar Sanu about his attitude in the Bigg Boss.
NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day 2

Channel 7 loses big due to Virat Kohli's absence: Aus media

Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as 'Without Me' hits a billion views

Eminem celebrates yet another milestone as ‘Without Me’ hits a billion...

Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma & more

Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma &...

NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day 3

NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day

NCB quizzes Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella for 2nd day 4

MI were disciplined, that's why we won IPL: Rohit Sharma

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks