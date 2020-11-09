Advtg.
Bollywood News

NCB raids Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's premises in drugs case

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and was carrying out searches, official sources said.

According to top NCB sources, the searches are in connection with drugs-related cases the agency has registered in recent months.

The source, however, remained tight-lipped and didn’t reveal the details.

On October 19, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, a brother of Rampal’s south African girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The NCB had also summoned veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala in connection with the arrest of his wife Shabana Saeed and alleged seizure of drugs from her on Sunday.

–IANS

aks/tsb

