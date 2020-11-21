Advtg.
Bollywood News

NCB raids Mumbai home of comedienne Bharti Singh, husband

By Glamsham Editorial
NCB raids Mumbai home of comedienne Bharti Singh, husband 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Continuing its probe into the entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the homes of comedienne Bharati Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, official sources said.

The NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and were carrying out search operations, details of which were awaited.

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus, which the NCB is trying to unravel since the past three months or so — following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput when his body was recovered on June 14 from his Bandra residence.

Advtg.

Since September till date, the NCB has arrested over 20 people, including Bollywood actress and Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakbraborty, now out on bail, her brother Showik and other film industry related persons, drug financers, suppliers or peddlers.

–IANS

qn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleAnand Deverakonda talks about sibling rivalry with Vijay Deverakonda
Next articleNow AI may predict movie ratings in future

Related Articles

News

Akshay Kumar files defamation suit against YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of crores against a YouTuber who brought up his name while spreading fake...
Read more
News

Shekhar Suman wants apology from those who said he used Sushant's death to pursue politics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Shekhar Suman on Tuesday demanded an apology from every person who thought he was banking on the death of...
Read more
News

Sushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti has thanked people for keeping her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, alive in their prayers while...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks