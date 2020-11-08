Advtg.
Bollywood News

NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the the home of well-known film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh, an official said here on Sunday.

The NCB has also arrested Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed, besides three other drug peddlers in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane during the day.

It seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and another location.

Advtg.

Besides another 10 gms of ganja was recovered from another accused Wahid A. Kadir Shaikh, alias Sultan.

Saeed’s statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official.

There was speculation that Firoz Nadiadwala is likely to be summoned for interrogation, but there was no confirmation from the officials.

Advtg.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country’s film capital.

The Nadiadwalas are a prominent family of film-makers credited with several blockbuster films and introducing major stars to Bollywood in the past over three decades.

–IANS

Advtg.

qn/vd

Advtg.
Previous articleVery surprising nobody went after Holder in IPL auctions: Gambhir
Next articleSidharth Shukla tries to pull off SRK's signature pose
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs 1

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gorges on vada pav

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra enjoyed gorging on vada pav as her Sunday binge.Shilpa posted a video...
NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs 2

SRK wants to see Brett Lee playing Hindi songs on guitar

NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs 3

Hyderabad filmmaker files contempt petition case over 'Jhund'

NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs 4

Alaya F is feeling like her favourite emoji in new post

NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs 3

Kamal Haasan: Kamala Harris's ancestral village finds place in history

NCB raids producer Firoz Nadiadwala's home, nabs wife with drugs 3

Sidharth Shukla tries to pull off SRK's signature pose

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks