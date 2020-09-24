NCB summons Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Raviprasad for probe

Advtg.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Raviprasad for joining the investigations into the drugs cases linked to film personalities being probed by the agency, officials said here on Thursday.

Raviprasad is expected to visit the NCB offices on Friday for questioning into one of the drug-related cases pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An NCB official confirmed that there has been no raid at the office or home of Raviprasad, as reported in some sections of the media.

Dharma Productions is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. –IANS/qn/in