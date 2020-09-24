Home Bollywood News

NCB summons Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Raviprasad for probe

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Raviprasad for joining the investigations into the drugs cases linked to film personalities being probed by the agency, officials said here on Thursday.

Raviprasad is expected to visit the NCB offices on Friday for questioning into one of the drug-related cases pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An NCB official confirmed that there has been no raid at the office or home of Raviprasad, as reported in some sections of the media.

Advtg.

Dharma Productions is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. –IANS/qn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleShweta Tripathi stresses on mental health dialogue in unlock scenario
Next articleOn this day: India, under Dhoni, beat Pak to win inaugural World T20

Related Articles

News

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja...
Read more
News

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot; flies back to Mumbai

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the NCB probing the narcotics angle connected with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on...
Read more
News

Khambatta, Shruti Modi depose before NCB, Rakul yet to appear

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Fashion designer Simone Khambatta and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi on Thursday deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her bridal look in a green lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her bridal look in a green lehenga

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures looking breathtakingly beautiful in a powdery green lehenga with tons of emerald jewellery also designed by the famous Bollywood designer.
Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy 'Kaftan' life

Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy...

NCB summons Dharma Productions' Kshitij Raviprasad for probe 1

KXIP vs RCB: We have our plans for Kohli & Co,...

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot; flies back to Mumbai

Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive on set, Arjun Rampal home quarantined

Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive on set, Arjun Rampal home...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks