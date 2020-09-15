Home Bollywood News

NCB summons Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti, talent manager Jaya

By Glamsham Editorial

Enlarging its probe in the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for questioning, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior NCB official said that the drug law enforcement agency has summoned Shruti Modi and Saha to appear before it on Wednesday morning at its Mumbai office.

The official said that they will be questioned about the drug use and delivery to Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on last Tuesday, and if they were aware of this.

The latest development comes in the wake of the arrest of over 15 people in connection with the case, including Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and several others.

The NCB registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.

Besides the CBI and the ED, the NCB is the third agency to probe the death case of Sushant.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the NCB probe into the drugs angle surrounding Sushant’s death, official sources said on Monday.

The NCB is also set to issue a summon to them in the coming days for questioning. –IANS/aks/qn/vd

