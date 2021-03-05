ADVERTISEMENT
NCB to file charge sheet in SSR case against 33, including Rhea

The NCB is likely to file a charge sheet against 33 people, including Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty

By Glamsham Bureau
Sushant Singh Rajput
Late Sushant Singh Rajput
Mumbai, March 5: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which registered two cases in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput after a letter from Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a charge sheet against 33 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a court here, sources said.

According to senior NCB sources, related with the probe, the drug law enforcement agency will be filing first charge sheet running in over 12,000 pages in the case against 33 people.

NCB sources said that names of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, Showik, Sushant’s former manager Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddler Anuj Keshwani, from whom commercial quantity of drugs (LSD sheets and marijuana) was first recovered, two college students who are allegedly last mile peddlers, two foreign nationals including Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Arjun Rampal‘s South African model Gabriella Demetriades and Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer associated with Dharma Productions are said to figure in the charge sheet.

However, senior officials remained tight-lipped on the issue.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Rajput. The NCB had arrested Rhea and Showik in connection with the case besides several other persons in September last year. They are currently out on bail.

On June 14, 2020, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his rented duplex flat in a posh society in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles.

The NCB also questioned several celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Karishma Prakash and others in connection with the case.

Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating the death and financial angle of the case.

