Home Bollywood News

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

By Glamsham Editorial
NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail
Narcotics Control Bureau NCB
Advtg.

A Special NDPS Court on Thursday allowed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to question Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant at the Taloja Central Jail in Raigad where they are lodged, officials said here on Thursday.

The NCB wanted to question them for certain aspects pertaining to the drug-related probe into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The duo is currently in judicial custody till October 6 and their bail application is expected to come up for hearing in the Bombay High Court shortly.

Advtg.

Showik is the brother of Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is also in judicial custody in Byculla Jail, while Sawant is the househelp of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14. –IANS/qn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleDeepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot; flies back to Mumbai
Next articleKXIP vs RCB: We have our plans for Kohli & Co, says Kumble

Related Articles

News

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot; flies back to Mumbai

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been summoned by the NCB probing the narcotics angle connected with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, on...
Read more
News

NCB summons Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Raviprasad for probe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Raviprasad for joining the investigations into the drugs cases...
Read more
News

Khambatta, Shruti Modi depose before NCB, Rakul yet to appear

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Fashion designer Simone Khambatta and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi on Thursday deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her bridal look in a green lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her bridal look in a green lehenga

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures looking breathtakingly beautiful in a powdery green lehenga with tons of emerald jewellery also designed by the famous Bollywood designer.
Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy 'Kaftan' life

Hina Khan to Shehnaaz Gill these celebs are enjoying their trendy...

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail 1

KXIP vs RCB: We have our plans for Kohli & Co,...

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

NCB to quiz Showik Chakraborty in Taloja jail

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot

Deepika Padukone cuts short Goa shoot; flies back to Mumbai

Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive on set, Arjun Rampal home quarantined

Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari test positive on set, Arjun Rampal home...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks