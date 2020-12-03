Bollywood News

Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin in international film 'Goldfish'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actors Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin will co-star in their first international project, Goldfish.

Set in London, the Pushan Kripalani directorial deals with memory, music, mental health and identity. It starts when Anamika (played by Kalki) returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Anamika returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her. It is about how they explore these complex emotions.

Talking about the film, Neena said: “It is a very different experience to work with Pushan Kripalani, I’m saying so because I did a very beautiful film with him which he directed called ‘The Threshold’. When he came to me with this ‘Goldfish’ film, the script, I was very excited. Number one because it is a very challenging role and it’s a beautiful script and I love the way Pushan works, there is a lot of freedom which the actors get.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a very different experience from the other films, he’s a very special person in my life and I’m very excited to be a part of ‘Goldfish’. In fact I’m very nervous because it is a very challenging role,” Neena added.

Kalki is equally excited about the project.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Pushan, the director since I saw his first film ‘Threshold’ and Neenaji of course is an amazing actor, I love her and I am looking forward to working with her. Also, the writer of the script Arghya is someone I have worked closely within theatre, he’s done a lot of light design for the productions I have worked on. It is really quite a nice, happy union of different people from my walks of life and I’m very excited to start this project. The script is so fantastic,” Kalki shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written, directed and with cinematography by Kripalani, the film will be entirely shot in the UK early next year.

Kripalani said: “Neena and Kalki are both actors of immense sensitivity and skill. For this nuanced and difficult film, you need people who have a keen understanding of the human condition. They are wonderful casting for this piece.”

“To make a film in the midst of a global pandemic is a hard task, but the background of isolation, restriction and hard times bring into sharp focus, the themes of diaspora and identity that the film seeks to explore. I can’t wait to get started,” the filmmaker added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAfsana Khan – Kamaal Karte Ho Song Lyrics starring Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
Next articleBrandon Routh joins cast of 'The Rookie'

Related Articles

News

Netflix launches the trailer of its first Tamil anthology – Paava Kadhaigal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix today launched the intriguing trailer of its first Tamil film - Paava Kadhaigal directed by Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetri Maaran.
Read more
News

Tamil anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal' set for OTT release on Dec 18

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The anthology film Paava Kadhaigal is all set to release digitally on December 18. The Tamil feature continues with the...
Read more
Feature

Omerta to 22 Yards: 6 hidden-gems of Bollywood Movies to enjoy the last month of 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As we end this year, here is an interesting movie suggestion list that you can binge-watch on various OTT platforms to enjoy. Omerta to 22 Yards: 6 hidden-gems of Bollywood Movies to enjoy the last month of 2020
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin in international film 'Goldfish' 1

Rashami Desai plays aspiring politician in debut web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai will portray an aspiring politician in her debut digital series, Tandoor. The show also features Tanuj Virwani...
Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin in international film 'Goldfish' 2

Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra back together in new music video (Lead)

Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin in international film 'Goldfish' 3

Miley Cyrus's marriage with Liam Hemsworth had 'too much conflict'

Actor Rajinikanth to turn politician

Rajinikanth: Time has come to change fate of Tamil Nadu

J Jayalalitha Rajinikanth Kamal Hassan C N Annadurai M Karunanidhi M G Ramachandran Janaki Ramachandran

Today’s movie stars are tomorrow’s CM aspirants in Tamil Nadu

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020