Neena Gupta turns narrator with ‘Chhatrasal’

A formidable Mughal Emperor whose aim was to rule over all of India against a courageous Bundela warrior king determined to win his kingdom back – MX Player’s Chhatrasal takes us back in time to relive the diabolical rule of Aurangzeb, one of the most feared rulers in Indian history and the brave heart, Maharaja Chhatrasal who stood up to his tyranny and challenged his rule.

Ruthless determination, a strict disciplinarian and a ruler who meted out harsh judgement – here’s a promo that highlights the power and ferocity of Emperor Aurangzeb.

The timeless Neena Gupta will be seen taking viewers through the lesser known saga of Chhatrasal, which will stream on MX Player starting 29th July.

Speaking about the show, Neena Gupta said, “Storytelling is now emerging as the new hero and I want to be a part of differentiated content that stands apart from the clutter. It is our responsibility as actors/ filmmakers or producers to give an impetus to scripts that chronicle our rich Indian heritage.”

She further added, “In this phase of my career, I am trying to strike the right balance between progressive scripts and multiple entertainment avenues and this is one of the reasons why I agreed to narrate the tale of this brave Bundela king. Chhatrasal is the tale of an unsung warrior that needed to be told and I am honoured to have been at the forefront of this storytelling experience.”

Directed by Anadii Chaturvedi, the show will see Jitin Gulati essaying the role of King Chhatrasal, with the award winning Ashutosh Rana playing the formidable Aurangzeb.