Neena Gupta on complex prosthetic process behind her look in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Adv.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared that she and her team had to go through 10 rounds of experimentation at times, to get the prosthetics right for her look in the upcoming film “Sardar Ka Grandson”.

“The team left me astounded by the amount of effort they put in helping me get the perfect look. Sometimes we went through 10 rounds of trying to get the prosthetics right. They also made sure to experiment with different kinds of materials, so the prosthetics wouldn’t hamper my performance,” Neena said.

The family drama casts Neena as Sardar Rupinder Kaur and it co-stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra.

Adv.

“We braced ourselves for long and difficult painful sessions. A sincere amount of hard work and dedication went in behind my look in the film, and thankfully it was worth all the trouble,” said Neena.

The actress reportedly arrived at the set two hours prior to the allotted time so everything went on smoothly.

The film is all set to release on May 18 on Netflix.

Adv.

–IANS

dc/vnc