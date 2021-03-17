Neeraj Pandey celebrates ‘Special Ops’ exclusive BTS stills

ADVERTISEMENT

Today marks the first anniversary of one of the most successful web series from Neeraj Pandey. Special Ops, the Neeraj Pandey directorial proved to be one of the most thrilling shows of 2020. The director, who is known for the finest espionage and spy thrillers, brought to us yet another successful story in form of Special Ops.

Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops celebrates its first anniversary with these exclusive BTS stills. Check them out!

What’s more, the team is now filming Special Ops 1.5, a part of the Special Ops Universe. With 1.5, Friday Filmworks, Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhati have introduced a completely new concept, unique to the Indian audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The web series stands apart for several reasons. It’s shot in multiple and unconventional international locations with mega budget. It is few of the rare espionage thrillers originating from a real-life event in India.

The element that takes the series notched higher is Neeraj Pandey’s direction. He’s a celebrated director with films like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby and MS Dhoni to his credit. Another thing that sets the series class apart is Kay Kay Menon’s performance. Special Ops celebrates Kay Kay’s finest performances as an actor. The story is gripping and keeps you on your toes right toll the end. With a super strong script like and a maestro’s directorial expertise, Special Ops stood apart in every which way.

The next edition to the applauded series is Special Ops 1.5 starring Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Adil Khan will also be shot at exotic foreign locations with a big scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on Wednesday took to Instagram and introduced the cast of his show, Special Ops 1.5. Pandey’s post also marked one year of season one of the show.

In his post, Neeraj also introduced actor Aadil Khan, the latest addition to the cast of the series. Putting up a picture of himself with actors Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil, Neeraj captioned, “And the family goes BIGGER Thanks all for the love, encouragement and blessings.”

Neeraj also posted a still from the first series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aadil wrote a long post announcing his entry into “Special Ops 1.5”. He posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday: “Since I was small I have been a dreamer. And in life I have learnt that ‘The more you dream, the more you achieve’. I take immense joy to announce that I am now a part of the ‘Special Ops’ franchise. I am at the top of my excitement right now and I am utterly grateful to @neerajpofficial sir for letting me be a part of his Universe. I can’t describe the degree of talent and vision he possesses. There’s always so much to learn from him. I am truly blessed. Also the fact that I am working alongside the legendary @kaykaymenon02 sir and @aftabshivdasani is indeed one hell of an achievement for me. I thank Allah and I thank my mother whom I believe is constantly behind Allah making sure that I get the best in this world. This one, and everything else is for you Amma.”