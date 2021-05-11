Adv.
Neetha Shetty: Working during this situation is quite stressful

Actress Neetha Shetty has been playing a cop in quite a few shows lately

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress Neetha Shetty has been playing a cop in quite a few shows lately, and her new outing sees her solve a mysterious death in a haunted setting.

Neetha will be seen playing the role of a police officer in an episode of the segment “Manohar Kahaniyan” in “Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan”. She sets out to crack the mystery around a death in a haunted house. This series also features actors Sumit Wadhwa, Anand Sharma, and Neha Singh.

“Recently, I have been playing the role of cops in quite a few shows. However, playing a cop for this episode was different and fun. I have always enjoyed a touch of tension that ups excitement as well as the possible scares in a horror series,” she said.

She added: “Shooting or working during this situation for anyone anywhere is quite stressful because one must take all the precautions. Everyone was careful about wearing a mask and following sanitisation protocols.”

