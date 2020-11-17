Neeti Mohan joins musical world of 'Trolls'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan has given a musical touch to the Hollywood film, Trolls World Tour, as it gears up for big screen outing in India.

The film will be released in India in English and Hindi on November 19, and Neeti has sung three songs for the Hindi dubbed version of the popular animated musical comedy.

Neeti sung songs for the character of Poppy that have been sung by Anna Kendrick in the English version. The three songs for the film are — the romantic track “Koi geet gao”, the rock song “Iss pal ko jio” and the peppy title track “Trolls toh karenge fun”.

“Poppy sends across the message that every girl is a queen. Poppy is a free-spirited soul who is a ‘go getter’ and the character inspires it’s audiences to a great extent. Which is why getting the chance to be ‘Poppy Mohan’ was one of the best things of all time if you ask me,” Neeti said.

“Speaking about the dubbing experience, it’s not easy to translate songs or dialogues to another language. Despite that, I had a blast recording those three songs and I feel that this is an experience that’s going to last forever. With the movie all set to release in theatres, cinephiles couldn’t have asked for a better musical treat to mark their return to the cinemas,” she added.

Trolls World Tour is directed by Walt Dohrn, with co-direction by David P. Smith. The sequel of the 2016 release, Trolls, follows two trolls who discover that there are six troll tribes representing the musical genres pop, funk, classical, techno, country, and rock.

The Hollywood film features voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ozzy Osbourne, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden, Ron Funches, Kelly Clarkson, Anderson Paak, and Sam Rockwell.

–IANS

