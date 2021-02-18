ADVERTISEMENT
Neeti Mohan expresses that pregnancy is a beautiful journey

Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, she posted to reveal how privileged she feels to be blessed with motherhood

By Glamsham Editorial
Neeti Mohan with a baby bump
Neeti Mohan with a baby bump (photo credit: instagram)
Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with husband, actor Nihaar Pandya. On Thursday, she posted to reveal how privileged she feels to be blessed with motherhood.

Neeti posted a picture and wrote, “Can’t describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It’s a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time-to-time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more.”

“This connection and creation is unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood. For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to all the Mammas and mommies-to be out there,” she added.

Neeti and Nihaar announced the news that they are expecting a child on February 15, on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

