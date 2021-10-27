Neetu Chandra was ‘numb’ on being offered ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’

- Advertisement -

Actress Neetu Chandra Srivastava is set to appear in the fourth instalment of ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’. She has represented India at the World Taekwondo Championships and now she is poised to take things further with her Hollywood debut with the Kellie Madison directorial.

The actress recently opened up about her feelings on getting the part in the film.

- Advertisement -

Talking about her response to the offer, Neetu said, “Being offered one of the lead roles in ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’, which is the fourth part of ‘Never Back Down’ franchise by Sony Motion Pictures, was an overwhelming feeling. I don’t know if I was excited or numb, but I was quiet for a few seconds (she laughs).”

“I was as nervous as excited ahead of the trailer’s release. However, many people have now watched it, and I’m glad that praises have started to flow my way with just a glimpse of my exceptional appearance in the trailer,” she added.

- Advertisement -

The actress seems to be confident about her international debut and affirms that the audience will be bowled over by her warrior look, “I feel reassured about the role and my performance, and I am sure my fans globally will like the film just as much as they loved the trailer. Can’t wait for them to see my performance and enjoy the movie.”

Neetu is a woman of many talents, as she’s a Blackbelt fourth Dan in Taekwondo and has represented India in three championships. She is playing Jaya, a fighter kidnapped and forced to compete in underground fights, in the upcoming film.

- Advertisement -

‘Never Back Down: Revolt’ is an action film directed by Kellie Madison and written by Audrey Arkins. The Sony Motion Pictures Worldwide and Mandalay Pictures production also features James Faulkner, Michael Bisping and Olivia Popica.