Advtg.
Bollywood News

Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor misses her husband, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, as she returns to face the camera.

Neetu is currently shooting for “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role. , “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” will be directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing “Good Newwz” last year.

“Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture.

Advtg.

In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist who is seen wearing a black face mask.

Neetu Kapoor started out as a child star, and went on to become a successful star in the 1970s before taking a sabbatical for her family. In recent years, she was seen in “Do Dooni Chaar”, “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” and “Besharam”.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate iconic 'DDLJ' scene
Next articleAmit Sadh: If we are not affected by SSR's death, we are not human beings

Related Articles

News

Bollywood celebs extend Bhai Dooj greetings

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, a slew of celebrities share glimpses from their celebrations of the festival.Actress Kangana Ranaut...
Read more
News

Anil Kapoor starts shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta.The film...
Read more
News

Soumitra Chattopadhyay's death leaves film frat in grief

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Condolences continued pouring in from the film fraternity all through Sunday following the demise of Bangla cinema doyen Soumitra Chattopadhyay,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set 1

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the...
Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set 2

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set 3

Neha Dhupia: It isn't okay to be apologetic to talk about...

Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set 4

Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why

Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set 5

Jodie Comer defends her boyfriend

Neetu Kapoor misses late husband Rishi Kapoor as she returns on set 6

Adani, RPSG emerge favourites to own IPL teams

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks