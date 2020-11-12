Neetu Kapoor set to shoot new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Neetu Kapoor is all set to start shooting for her new film, and on Thursday she posted on Instagram to reveal she missed her late husband Rishi Kapoor as she prepared to board a flight with her co-stars.

Neetu returns in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, also starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role.

“My first flight, in these scary times!! Nervousss for this journey!! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me.. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo,” the actress captioned the picture.

“P.S. – We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture,” she added.

The film is expected to begin shooting in Chandigarh. Backed by Dharma Productions, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” will be directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing “Good Newwz” last year.

Sharing the photo on Instagram on Thursday evening, Anil Kapoor wrote: “And we are off.”

Dharma Productions’ official account also tweeted the group photograph of the actors and wrote: “Taking off to new beginnings with these bright smiles! #JugJuggJeeyo.”

–IANS

abh/vnc