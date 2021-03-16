ADVERTISEMENT
Neetu Kapoor shares photo of 'happy moments' shared with Alia

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called the actress, her mother and sister “happy special people”. 

In the Instagram image, Neetu is seem with Alia, her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

“Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people, “Neetu wrote as caption. 

Earlier on Monday, Neetu had wished Alia on the latter’s birthday. Alia, who is rumoured to be dating Neetu’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, turned 28 on Monday. Ranbir, who recently tested Covid positive, is in isolation.

Alia awaits the release of her upcoming film “Gangubai Kathiawadi” directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali..

Neetu will next  be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo” with Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

