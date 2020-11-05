Advtg.
Bollywood News

Neetu Kapoor's Karwa Chauth post: Miss you Kapoor sahab

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor missed her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, going by her caption on her latest social media post.

Neetu posted a picture from a family dinner. The picture features her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Riddhima’s cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, along with Rishi Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor.

“Karva chauth with family… miss you kapoor sahab,” Neetu captioned the image.

Riddhima shared another picture of the family, which also features Tara Sutaria at the Karva Chauth ceremony along with rumoured beau Aadar.

“Family dinner #missingafew,” Riddhima wrote.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

–IANS

dc/vnc

