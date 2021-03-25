ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Neetu shares moments with Rishi Kapoor from their last trip

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared some moments from her last trip with late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor.

“Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC,” Neetu wrote posting a clip on Instagram, where the two are seen sight-seeing in New York. Rishi Kapoor is seen humming a song as he walks around with his wife.

He also is heard telling her not to focus the camera on him and to show the picturesque locale around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishi Kapoor stayed in the US for almost a year for his cancer treatment. He breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

Neetu and Rishi who got married in 1980, had worked together in films like “Khel Khel Mein”, “Rafoo Chakkar”, “Kabhie Kabhie”, “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Duniya Meri Jeb Mein”, “Zehreela Insaan”, “Zinda Dil”, “Doosara Aadmi”, “Anjane Mein” and “Jhoota Kahin Ka”.

Neetu recently attended a TV show, where the couple was celebrated by the contestants of the music reality show. The veteran actress put up a brave face, fighting back tears on her first outing on TV without the late actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/anj/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRashami Desai killing in lime green outfit
Next articleOTT actresses are the new action queens
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh used to call each other ‘Bob’!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recalls how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a unique way
Read more
News

'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie' writer Sagar Sarhadi no more

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Eminent writer-filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi, who breathed life into emotional roller coasters of Bollywood in the late 70s and the 80s,...
Read more
News

Rakhi Sawant tries channelling her inner Sridevi

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rakhi Sawant wonders who would reprise Sridevi's starring role if the 1986 superhit Nagina was remade today
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma continues to create magic at the cinema halls and receive love. The film validates that...

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates