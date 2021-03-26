ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Neetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a unique way. She also revealed that before they got into a relationship, she used to help Rishi impress other girls!

“I was Rishi’s wing woman and always helping him in impressing girls, until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob,” she said.

She added that it was actually through a telegram that he confessed his feelings for her. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me,” she said.

Neetu went down memory lane while shooting for an episode of Indian Idol 12 when, during the episode, contestants Danish and Nachiket performed the Rishi Kapoor hit “Bachna ae haseeno” and “Chookar mere man ko”, which was filmed on Neetu along with Amitabh Bachchan.

She was very impressed with the performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today in Danish’s performance, I could see a glimpse of Rishi because even he used to perform like you, with soul and heart. Even your looks are very similar to Rishi,” she said on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu posts 'pitch set' picture of 'Shabaash Mithu'
Next article'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ release date deferred over Covid resurge

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The release date of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been postponed owing to the fresh rise in Covid-19 cases.
Read more
News

Neetu shares moments with Rishi Kapoor from their last trip

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared some moments from her last trip with late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor."Since today...
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan makes people around him comfortable: 'Chehre' director

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Rumy Jafry, who directs Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the film "Chehre", feels both actors were apt for...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...

3rd ODI: Conway, Mitchell, Neesham lead NZ to 164-run win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wellington, March 26 (IANS) Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, coupled with a five-wicket haul from James Neesham and a four-wicket haul for...

‘Luka Chuppi’ director to produce rom-com ‘Ittu Si Baat’

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
NH Studioz, and Kathputali Creations Collaborate to announce upcoming Bollywood rom-com 'Ittu Si Baat'

'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and...

Neetu would help Rishi Kapoor impress girls before they started dating!

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has recalled how her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor, professed love to her in a...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates