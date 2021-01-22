Bollywood News

Neha Bhasin shot for new single amid freezing conditions in Nainital

Neha Bhasin's video has been shot in a sensuous narrative, presenting the dilemma of modern-age lovers in a musical manner

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer Neha Bhasin shot amid freezing conditions in Nainital
Singer Neha Bhasin shot amid freezing conditions in Nainital
Singer Neha Bhasin, who recently released her single Tu Ki Jaane, has revealed that she shot for the video amid harsh weather conditions in Nainital and on a night schedule.

The video has been shot in a sensuous narrative, where the dilemma of modern-age lovers is presented in a musical manner.

“We were shooting in a remote area of Nainital for the track, and the generators had gone off. It wasn’t easy to get the back-up quickly. Our day schedule eventually shifted to night schedule while arranging a generator, and the only source of heat was in my make-shift green room,” Neha tells IANS.

“We were shooting in a location where temperature was quickly dropping below six degrees and I had to wear a minimalistic costume under a sheet which provided no warmth. We don’t know how we managed to pull it off but the moment the shoot got over, I rushed to my hotel, took a hot water shower and just slept!” she adds.  –ians/ym/vnc

