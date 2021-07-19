Adv.
BollywoodNews

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media on Monday to announce her second pregnancy.

Neha uploaded a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress captioned the image as: “Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare.”

Angad also posted the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as: “New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare.”

Angad and Neha are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.

–IANS

