Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi isolated in different towns on 3rd anniversary

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are isolated from each other in two different towns on their third wedding anniversary. On Monday, Neha shared an Instagram post stating how she missed hubby Angad, along with photographs of the couple.

The actress wrote: “The many moods of loving you my love… I wish we were together, I wish we were not isolated, I wish I could hold you, I wish we could lie down under the shade of a big tree and talk about sweet nothing … i wish I could watch our baby girl jump on you with uncontrollable excitement… I wish for so much but then again all I wish for is for you and everyone, everywhere to be healthy and happy. Happy anniversary my love … see you on the other side … stronger #thistooshallpass.”

Husband Angad also shared a touching note missing Neha and their daughter Mehr. Sharing a few photographs from their wedding day on Instagram, he wrote: “Not the right time for any celebration. But since we completed 3 years today as man and wife. And yet we are isolated in two different towns away from each other. The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times. Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay.”

Neha and Angad tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony on May 10, 2018. Daughter Mehr was born six months later in November.

