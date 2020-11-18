Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi pen birthday wishes for their 'little simba'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia on Wednesday took to Instagram to wish her daughter Mehr on her birthday.

The little girl turned two and referring to her as “little simba”, Neha wrote: “Our little baby girl… may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics , dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies , spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simba! #happybirthday our doll.”

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of Mehr from their family vacation in Maldives.

Neha’s husband, actor Angad Bedi, wished Mehr on social media, too.

“Today at 11:25 am you were born to us.. Happy birthday to our baby girl ‘Mehr’… she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents,” he wrote on Instagram.

Neha and Angad had tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Delhi in May 2018.

–IANS

sim/vnc