ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Neha Dhupia joins Vidyut Jammwal in 'Sanak'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia on Tuesday confirmed joining action star Vidyut Jammwal and debutante Rukmini Maitra in the upcoming action thriller, Sanak.

“Happy to be joining this cool crew… When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza, A #VipulAmrutlalShah Production, starring @mevidyutjammwal, @rukminimaitra, @nehadhupia and @iamroysanyal, Directed by @kanishk.varma,” she wrote on Instagram along with the poster of the film.

The Vipul Shah production has Bengal actress Rukmini making her Bollywood debut. With the film, Vidyut and Vipul reunite after Force and Commando franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.

–IANS

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJared Leto shares rock climbing pics, fans are loving it
Next articleSobhita Dhulipala and the art of ‘wasting’ life
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bengali star Rukmini Maitra to debut in Bollywood in Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘Sanak’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bengal actress Rukmini Maitra is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite action star Vidyut Jammwal
Read more
Review

Movie Review | FootFairy: An absorbingly probing dark irony

Vishal Verma - 0
FootFairy movie review is here. The &pictures original is a one of its kind direct to TV release on 24th October at 9 pm....
Read more
News

Gulshan Devaiah on B'wood controversies: People are raising voice with insincerity

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEEMumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah feels recent controversies, related to allegations of Bollywood-drug trade nexus as well as nepotism charges,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021