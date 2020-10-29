Advtg.
Bollywood News

Neha Kakkar adds Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Newly-wed singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday changed her name on Instagram to flaunt her marital status. Neha added Mrs Singh in brackets beside her name on her verified Instagram account.

The singer’s name on her verified Instagram account now reads “Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh)”.

Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

Advtg.

On her wedding day Neha wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga, which led netizens to compare her bridal look with that of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who flaunted a similar outfit and jewellery on her special day.

Neha took to social media to call her wedding lehenga her “dream outfit”, which the designer has gifted her.

“People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself. Dreams do come true but they work better if You work Hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi,” Neha wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday using the hashtags #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah and #SabyasachiBride.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBacking experience over youth backfired for CSK: Lara
Next articleSanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol to star in Love Hostel

Related Articles

News

Video of Virat Kohli asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten goes viral

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten, has gone viral.
Read more
News

Video of Virat Kohli asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten goes viral (Lead)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dubai, Oct 29 (IANS) A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has...
Read more
News

What makes Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar get nostalgic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released four years ago on this day. Anushka Sharma, who played the lead role,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks