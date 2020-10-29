Neha Kakkar adds Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Newly-wed singer Neha Kakkar on Thursday changed her name on Instagram to flaunt her marital status. Neha added Mrs Singh in brackets beside her name on her verified Instagram account.

The singer’s name on her verified Instagram account now reads “Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh)”.

Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She has shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.

On her wedding day Neha wore a pale pink Sabyasachi lehenga, which led netizens to compare her bridal look with that of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who flaunted a similar outfit and jewellery on her special day.

Neha took to social media to call her wedding lehenga her “dream outfit”, which the designer has gifted her.

“People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself. Dreams do come true but they work better if You work Hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi,” Neha wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday using the hashtags #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah and #SabyasachiBride.

